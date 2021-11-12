Every once in a while a citizen rises to new heights in ways that bring about recognition and applause. For Mindy Andrasevits, those heights were reached by ladder — a fire ladder, in fact.
Mindy Andrasevits started with the St. Joseph Fire Department in the mid-1990s, at a time when there were very few women nationwide serving local fire departments. She consistently served her community and gained skill in her chosen profession. Along the way, she participated in several “firsts.” In 1996, she was the first-ever female firefighter in St. Joseph. In 2018, she became the first female fire inspector for the city of St. Joseph.
Now she adds another big step to a career of determined service. She has been named fire chief in Eudora, Kansas. Throughout this journey, though she is not known to dwell on it, Andrasevits has defied stereotypes and overcome obstacles as she has been part of saving lives and property in her various roles.
Even though her journey led her to Southern California to pursue roles outside of firefighting for a short time, she said that the call of firefighting pulled her back to her St. Joseph roots.
Now she will take her determination, training, experience and skills to oversee more than 30 paid firefighters, along with many volunteers in the Eudora Township. The fire ladder continues to extend past more glass ceilings for Andrasevits.
As the community says goodbye, we do so not with the sense that we are losing someone, although we will be losing a valuable member of our community’s leadership. Instead, we say goodbye with a sense of community pride and congratulations for more than two decades of dedicated service to St. Joseph. We also say goodbye knowing that she represents St. Joseph, the community that allowed her to serve and blaze a new trail.
The challenges will continue now that she will be fire chief in another community. We appreciate her service in St. Joseph and hope that her experience possibly inspires others to chase dreams that once upon a time might have seemed unattainable.
