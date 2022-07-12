If you remember the ill-fated Pony Express Ride Share program, then you can’t help but feel that the Bird scooter initiative is a smashing success.
We’re not talking about profit or ridership or the other things that go into deciding if a venture like this is really working. It’s not even about getting the same toys as the cool kids in places like San Francisco, Austin, Texas, and Amsterdam.
At least for St. Joseph, Bird’s biggest claim to success might be that all of the electric scooters haven’t wound up in the Missouri River or the bottom of Lake Contrary. Readers may remember that the ride share bicycles, which were free and lacked geolocation capability, tended to disappear. Bird may have conquered that problem with technology and its requirement that users pay for a short ride. As the saying goes, “In God we trust, but everyone else pays cash.”
Observers have noticed an increase in Bird scooters on summer days and evenings in St. Joseph. Many of these riders appear to be flouting the company’s suggestion to wear a helmet. More than a few appear to be under the age of 18, which also would be a violation of Bird’s safety guidelines.
There is a safety question, but it might be worth taking it into context. This is a city where older adults sometimes ride Jazzy-like scooters in the streets, a phenomenon that you’re unlikely to see in other cities. At around 15 mph, the Bird goes considerably slower than all those motorcycles you hear speeding on the Belt Highway in the middle of the night.
Bird promotes itself as a company bringing equity to transportation. It’s a lofty sentiment, but it’s hard to believe that many people are utilizing the scooters to get to the office or drop the kids off at day care, especially in a city that still has a ways to go in building up the population and the amenities in its Downtown core. More than likely, the scooters appeal as something new to try rather than a replacement for the automobile.
Who knows, maybe that will change at some point with gas prices being what they are.
A parallel can be drawn between Bird and Uber, another company that brought disruption to urban transportation and caught municipal regulators flat-footed. Bird Global reported 40 million rides and a net loss of $196 million in 2021, which was better than a loss of $387 million in 2019. This suggests that the company is in the business of expanding into as many cities as quickly as possible, which isn’t always the same thing as operating responsibly or safely.
If people in St. Joseph are worried about the safe operation of this new entrant into the marketplace, it’s something they are going to have to figure out and enforce themselves. Bird is unlikely to do it for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.