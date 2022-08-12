Time will tell whether the Inflation Reduction Act lives up to the hype. Sen. Chuck Schumer calls the $400 billion package, which squeaked through the Senate by one vote, the “boldest climate legislation ever.”
President Joe Biden said of the legislation: “Democrats sided with American families over special interests, voting to lower the cost of prescription drugs, health insurance and everyday energy costs and reduce the deficit while making the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share.”
Whew, anything else? Well, not much is the way of general price control.
To paraphrase the late Meat Loaf, the so-called inflation-reduction legislation would do anything for 51 votes, but it won’t do that. This bill might curb global warming, it might reduce the deficit, it might have a positive impact on prescription drug pricing, it might allow Biden to claim a significant political victory, but it won’t make a dent in the kind of inflation the country is experiencing right now.
So why did they call it that?
The pharmaceutical pricing provisions probably led to the claim that this bill would reduce inflation. The Inflation Reduction Act gives Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices. But the pricing provisions in this bill are narrow.
Negotiations would apply to no more than 10 single-source brand-name drugs in 2025, 15 in 2026 and 2027 and 20 in 2028 and later years.
The legislation exempts from negotiations drugs that lack generic competition as well as those between nine and 13 years from their Federal Drug Administration approval date.
Even if this drives down the cost of prescription drugs, what about everything else? The bill makes no provisions for supply chains and costs for fuel, housing and food. You could point to rebates for electric vehicles, but this will increase demand at a time of scarcity, which could further drive up costs. And prescription drugs amount to 15% of health care costs. The bill does nothing about other cost drivers, like inpatient hospital care.
Then there’s the eternal question of how the government spending $400 billion will make prices go down. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, in opposing the legislation, said there’s really no precedent for believing it will get prices under control. In fact, recent history shows the opposite.
“Last year, Democrats passed a massive, partisan spending bill despite warning it would fuel historic inflation. Now, families are facing the highest level of inflation in 41 years, straining budgets to the breaking point,” he said.
Maybe it would be easier to swallow if Democrats called this bill what it is. Perhaps something snappy and truthful, like the “This is the Best We Could Get Out of Joe Manchin Act.”
