What’s sad about Sommer Herner’s story isn’t that it happened to Sommer Herner.

It’s that it happens over and over at universities across the country. Herner, a former LeBlond High School star, learned late last week that the University of Missouri-Kansas City will suspend its golf, cross country and track and field programs for eight months. That leaves few good options for Herner, who entered her junior year with an impressive list of accomplishments for UMKC’s track team, including recognition as the Western Athletic Conference Female Indoor Athlete of the Year.

“It honestly feels like my family’s been taken away from me,” she told a News-Press NOW reporter.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the country slashed what’s known as non-revenue sports. Stanford cut 11 varsity sports over the summer, William & Mary eliminated seven and Iowa and Minnesota both axed four. A Washington Post analysis finds that more than 200 college sports programs have been eliminated.

At UMKC, the decision could optimistically be viewed as temporary, but the news exposes the fragile financial position of any college sport that isn’t football or basketball.

At bigger universities, only two programs make a significant amount of money: football and men’s basketball. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the NCAA basketball tournament last spring and led to a shortened football season with fewer fans in attendance.

All this leads to a significant reduction of revenue, with dire implications for tennis, track and field, gymnastics, swimming and other sports that contribute to the college experience but not to the athletic department’s profit margin. It also raises questions about equal access, since many of the sports that were added under Title IX are able to survive because football and basketball operate in the black.

A simple answer remains elusive. With tuition rising, it’s hard to justify additional fees on students. Painful academic cuts make a taxpayer subsidy for sports a nonstarter. Some suggest more of a regional focus toward college sports and a return to club-level competition. Perhaps the race for the most impressive locker rooms and scoreboards went too far.

As Herner contemplates her next move, her story and hundreds of similar ones should prompt a re-evaluation of what we want from college athletics, certainly at the Big 5 level but also at places like UMKC all the way down to the MIAA. Is it all about Big Mondays and Game Day hype, or is there still room for something that’s less glitzy but equally impressive from an athletic standpoint?

It’s something to think about next time you watch the big game on a Saturday afternoon.