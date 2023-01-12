The good news about the president coming to town is that things get spruced up before the Big Guy’s arrival.
That was certainly the case for the folks of El Paso, Texas. Last weekend, President Joe Biden arrived in the Texas city for what was his first visit to the U.S. border since taking office. What he saw bore little resemblance to the chaos that has gripped many border communities since Biden became president.
Migrants sleeping in front of the bus station or camped out in the streets? Not on Sunday for Biden’s visit. Streets were cleared off as his motorcade sped through on what amounted to a whistle-stop tour with few migrants in sight, no public remarks and no visit to a Border Patrol station. It was almost as if there hadn’t been a record number of crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, with 2.38 million stops during the year that ended Sept. 30.
One border agent told a media outlet that Biden could just as well have visited Des Moines, Iowa. “He wouldn’t have known the difference,” the agent said.
Biden gets to go on his merry way, stopping at a summit in Mexico City before returning to Washington and dealing with the new Republican majority in the U.S. House. For the people of El Paso and other border cities, it soon will be back to normal because elected officials can’t seem to do much of anything about immigration. They can’t even agree on whether to call it a crisis, a situation or something in between.
This is why immigration policy has been outsourced to the executive and judicial branches, most recently through the Trump-era order known as Title 42. This allows U.S. border agents to turn away migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s a policy that the U.S. Supreme Court let stand pending further legal arguments, although Justice Neil Gorsuch, in a pointed dissent, exposed Title 42 as a symptom of a failure to act on immigration.
“The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” he wrote. “And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency. We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort.”
When the executive branch gives mixed messages and the legislators go around in circles, then the courts become empowered as policymakers of last resort. It’s a bad way to make immigration policy, but there’s nothing about Biden’s sanitized visit to the U.S. border that indicates things are about to change.
That’s bad news for the officials in El Paso who will have to deal with the border as it is and not how Biden wishes to see it.
