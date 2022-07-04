When it comes to surging inflation, President Joe Biden doesn’t deserve all the blame.
He’s generally made a hash of fiscal policy, but so did his predecessors. The Federal Reserve handles the monetary side and increased the money supply by 42% in less than two years, far more than the economy was able to absorb. It didn’t help that the coronavirus and the war in Ukraine created bottlenecks and supply chain disruptions.
But Biden has one button within reach that could reduce inflation, possibly in short order. He owes it to the American people to punch it.
Biden should reduce or eliminate the tariffs on $350 billion in goods imported from China. These tariffs, which former President Donald Trump imposed as part of a tit-for-tat trade war with China, ultimately act as a tax on American consumers who pay the bill — not the corporations or the Chinese government. To believe otherwise is to live in a dream world, just like those who didn’t think that domestic consumers benefited from low prices when all those unskilled factory jobs moved overseas.
Many of those jobs aren’t coming back, which is why Biden doesn’t have to eliminate tariffs on all goods. A case can be made for maintaining levies on imported circuit boards, solar panels, semiconductors and other strategic goods, as well as steel and aluminum.
But what about vacuum cleaners, luggage, vinyl flooring, apparel and a host of other consumer goods? What good do those tariffs accomplish other than to appease a union base that still thinks it’s 1970 or to extract further concessions out of China? Neither of the last two administrations has proven to be very adept at negotiations.
While not a cure-all, reduced tariffs could make a difference for consumers who are battered by higher prices on everything from electronics to shoes.
A Congressional Budget Office study estimates that Section 301 tariffs cost the average American household more than $1,200 in real income in 2020. It’s almost as if it wiped out stimulus checks.
The Peterson Institute for International Economics found that reducing tariffs on all imported goods could ease inflation by 1.3%, but it’s unclear if Biden will budge.
Upon taking office, the president made it his mission to undo as many of Trump’s policies as possible. That’s how it goes when someone from a new party moves into the White House. For consumers who need a break from high prices, it’s too bad that Biden chose to retain, of all things, Trump’s policies on trade.
Imagine how different things would be today if on day one Biden had reversed Trump’s tariffs but kept the permit for the Keystone Pipeline. Biden can’t go back in time, but he can at least correct one of those mistakes.
