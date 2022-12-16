When Donald Trump was still an enigmatic candidate known more for his TV show than his political views, he embraced the issue of protecting American manufacturing jobs from unfair trade practices.
Even early on, it was clear that his message would play well in St. Joseph, a city that had lost its share of blue-collar jobs in the 1990s to 2000s. When British voters approved Brexit in 2016, just before the U.S. presidential election, it became obvious that Trump had nailed the zeitgeist. A climate of fear and protectionism had swept much of the world.
Trump’s four-year presidency upended a decades-long trend toward trade liberalization. He tore up the North American Free Trade Agreement, imposed tariffs on a multitude of Chinese goods, pulled out of a Pacific-rim trade deal and angered some of the country’s long-standing European allies with quotas on steel and aluminum.
Entering year three of the Biden administration, little has changed on U.S. trade policy. The Chinese tariffs that Biden inherited have been under review since the president took office. Biden, who has made it a priority to engage the world and become a leader on climate issues, has made little effort to pursue free trade other than a watered-down version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Although Biden comes across as smoother and less angry than Trump, the message is largely the same. Biden’s constant reference to “union jobs” is his version of Trump’s “America-first” rhetoric on employment.
The implication is the same: Hunker down, don’t compete, go back to the way things were in the good-old days. We’ve got your back.
But the good-old days aren’t coming back. We’re not sure if they were always that good anyway. Protectionism certainly isn’t good for farmers who lose markets, domestic manufacturers who pay more for intermediate goods or consumers who pay more for just about everything.
Any president — Biden or Trump — would be justified to pursue a limited form of protectionism on national-security grounds for items like computer chips or 5G network equipment. Few would quibble with that.
But to do so without articulating a clear policy or vision, to continue to find more industries in need of export controls here or stricter rules of origin there, will lead to an era of trade defined by spheres of influence rather than openness. It will be politically destabilizing and economically stagnant.
For a city with an export-oriented economy, it is sadly ironic that the one area where 45 and 46 seem to agree is on a protectionist agenda that holds populist appeal but little prospect for long-term growth.
