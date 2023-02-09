In 1957, Americans looked to the sky to get a glimpse of the first artificial satellite launched into low-Earth orbit.
By today’s standards, there’s nothing impressive about Sputnik. It was the size of a beach ball and took about 98 minutes to orbit the Earth on an elliptical path.
But the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik shook the American psyche and punctured the feeling of safety that comes with two oceans that serve as a buffer from adversaries. A similar feeling of unease could be detected last week when a Chinese spy balloon floated across the continental United States, apparently to surveil sensitive sites like military and nuclear installations, before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
In St. Joseph, the balloon was visible as a white dot in the sky. We’re not sure what the Chinese gained in passing over St. Joseph, but what was lost here was the sense of security that comes with living in the middle of the country.
It was a false sense of security. Plenty of snooping goes on in the background, from satellites to theft of intellectual data to cyber espionage. A long-range missile could hit us at any point.
President Joe Biden’s failure wasn’t in waiting too long to pull the trigger on eliminating the balloon. That’s the simple argument for people who literally don’t have to deal with the fallout.
His real stumble was in failing to immediately comprehend the deep sense of unease that resulted from this balloon’s not-so-secret mission. The administration’s initial statements all seemed to center on how a spy balloon the size of three buses represented little threat and was being closely monitored.
When it became clear that the Americans didn’t see it that way, the administration’s response shifted to, “Let’s shoot it down as soon as it’s over water.”
Biden’s response wasn’t much different than President Eisenhower’s in 1957 when he said the Soviets put “one small ball in the air.” The difference is that Eisenhower, who commanded allied armies in World War II, had stronger national security credentials.
Sputnik caught U.S. leaders off guard, but it galvanized the United States. The little beeping ball sparked a space race, a commitment to science and a sense that the country could pull together.
Today, the spy balloon isn’t significant because of what it accomplished as much as what it represents. Up to now, the Chinese military and political leadership have been extremely risk-averse. This provocative act shows an adversary that’s willing to take great risks for very little gain. That’s a dangerous adversary.
While this spy balloon isn’t much of an achievement in terms of technology, it serves as a wake-up call to all Americans, especially those in positions of power.
