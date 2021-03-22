With sharp dialogue and a memorable character nicknamed “Wild Thing,” the movie “Major League” is one of the better sports films of recent vintage.

The plot follows the Cleveland baseball team, which the fictional owner wants to relocate to another city after a losing season. The players have other ideas and go on an improbable run of success. Queue up the Hollywood ending.

It wasn’t exactly the same, but it was possible to see a few echoes of this plotline in the Benton girls basketball team’s impressive late-season run all the way to the Final Four.

The Cardinals lost five of eight games at one point this season and ended the regular season at a respectable 11-9. Then the team started winning and winning, advancing all the way to the 2021 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown and rekindling memories of Benton’s past postseason success, including the 2016 state championship.

All this happened while the future of Benton, at least as a high school, hangs in the balance. Voters head to the polls April 6 to determine the outcome of a bond issue that would finance construction of one new high school and the extensive modernization of Central. Benton and Lafayette would be turned into middle schools.

Even if the bond proposal fails, school board members say public high schools in St. Joseph are likely to be consolidated at some point from three to two. This raises further questions about the future of Benton.

The team’s on-the-court success isn’t a make-or-break factor in the future of schools, but sports often serve as microcosm for bigger issues. This is no exception. Much will be lost, in terms of tradition and school pride, in the closing of schools. Much will be gained, as well, with new or remodeled facilities as well as more balanced enrollment that might allow a new school to pull from a bigger pool of students.

It is something for voters to consider, along with the bigger issue of operational efficiencies, modern learning environments and the straightening out what seems like a jumbled middle school feeder system.

On the court this season, a fourth-place finish might qualify as a bittersweet ending, not a Hollywood one or Benton. Real life isn’t like the movies. Any teenager who hasn’t figured it out by now will figure it out soon. It’s just part of life.

But Benton’s final placing shouldn’t dim the accomplishment of what was a marvelous basketball season for coaches and players, especially with all that was going on with the school in the background.

Regardless of your position on the future of schools, all should agree that the Benton basketball team’s season was a source of pride for the South Side and the entire city of St. Joseph.