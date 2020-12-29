A definitive study on the effectiveness of masks might be as elusive as a cloud of aerosol lingering in the air. Besides, like a cloud in the sky, people see what they want to see: an effective tool, an example of government overreach, a paradigm of virtue or the sign of mindless conformism.

It seems unethical to put a control group in contact with a virus that’s killed 1.7 million people worldwide, so real-life data will have to do. The findings are often conflicting as the situation evolves, which adds to the confusion. Skeptics love to pounce on the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci once discouraged mask-wearing, though he later said he was referencing N95 masks at a time when they were believed to be in short supply for front-line medical workers.

The World Health Organization avoids black-and-white certainties in its guidance, neither overpromising on the effectiveness of masks nor diminishing their potential. The WHO calls masks “part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce transmission” and save lives. That means they should be viewed as part of a broader effort to avoid large crowds, wash hands and provide proper ventilation in rooms.

In St. Joseph, city and hospital officials are crediting a mask mandate with keeping a bad situation from getting worse in the weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday. Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph reported fewer than 60 COVID-19 patients last week, which was down from 90 a few weeks ago.

Kansas might offer an even better case study, because counties in that state were able to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order in July that required masks in public. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that counties that opted out of the mask order reported a 100% increase in COVID-19 cases by the end of August, compared to a 6% decrease in counties that accepted the mandate.

It’s difficult to prove a negative, or show that an action causes something to happen at a decreased rate, but masks seem to have this impact. Perhaps they should be viewed not as a cultural symbol, or a panacea, but as a simple preventative measure similar to the wearing of seat belts.

Law enforcement never claimed that belting up will keep you from dying in a vehicle accident — there are too many other variables — but it will decrease your odds significantly. Last year, of 377 fatal injuries on Missouri highways, the driver was not wearing a safety device in 251 of them. Only 33% of fatalities involved someone with a seat belt, compared to 66% for those unbelted.

Who wouldn’t take those odds if it increases your own chance of survival? Why wouldn’t you wear a face covering, if it improves the odds for someone else?