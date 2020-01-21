Surely, Bruce Woody and other city leaders knew that Beau Musser was going to bring more than atta-boys to his role in financial oversight at City Hall.

At the St. Joseph School District, Musser helped uncover financial irregularities that ended in the downfall of a superintendent and school board president. After bringing his watchdog resume to city government, Musser’s claims of sloppy sewer billing practices roiled the management of the administrative services department where he works.

Now, he fired off a doozy of a memo that led to tonight’s council work session and calls for a state audit to examine allegations ranging from a failure to bill sewer customers to a lack of transparency on the true state of various city funds. He even suggests that some employees are allowed to use one-digit computer passwords, a security risk that, if true, would leave the city vulnerable to any codebreaker who can count to 10 or recite the alphabet.

At this point, we can’t say that Musser has uncovered scandal 2.0. But the specificity of his seven-page document, which was sent to Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, demands a response other than “we’re looking into it,” “these are vague accusations” or “state audits are a waste of money.” That seems to be what we’ve heard at this point.

We’re encouraged to hear that Woody, in an interview, said he wants to come up with bullet-by-bullet response to as many allegations as possible. This is necessary because most city residents care little about a turf battle within a city department or which council faction emerges from this kerfuffle.

They care deeply about the substance of Musser’s allegations, that the city misses out on nearly $250,000 in annual sewer revenue, that new customers never receive bills or that some customer bills are reduced without the proper authorization. This enrages a public that absorbed the brunt of sewer rate increases.

The public should be equally concerned that sales tax revenue meant for streets is covering up deficit spending or possible misrepresentation of the finances of the general fund balance or the municipal golf course.

If Woody and others in city government or the council truly want to avoid an audit, tonight’s work session is their chance to do so by addressing these concerns as specifically and as openly as possible. Otherwise, the call for an outside audit will only grow and the city will be forced to acquiescence in order to maintain trust and credibility in future elections, including a proposed bond issue this spring for important bridge repairs.

Musser, in essence, fired the first shot. He might be a bomb-thrower, but he’s your bomb-thrower. It’s time to deal with the fallout.