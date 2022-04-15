Americans have lost trust in institutions of stature and influence. When people lose faith in school boards, health experts or elected officials, this distrust serves to weaken the glue in our civil society.
Plenty of blame can be aimed at social media and its ability to empower the most extreme and shrill voices over those who would embrace moderation, thoughtfulness and compromise. In an article titled “Why the Last 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid,” The Atlantic chronicled social media’s evolution from a platform for the sharing of harmless photos to a vehicle for tribalism and confirmation bias.
It made for fascinating reading, but it overlooked how sometimes organizations are their own worst enemies when it comes to an erosion of trust. You can’t attribute all of it to Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey.
All too often, institutions and organizations resort to a default, say-as-little-as-possible stance on important issues. The aversion to risk is understandable. The less you say, the less you get in trouble down the road.
Maybe this worked a couple of decades ago, but in the world of social media, guess who fills the void? The absence of reliable information leaves a vacuum that’s filled with pseudo-experts, wild speculation and talking points from the Tucker Carlson show or some virtue-signaler on the left.
On a national level, this can be destabilizing and even dangerous. Viewed locally, it’s just unfortunate because organizations that lose trust are staffed with smart, well-meaning and hardworking individuals who are deserving of it.
The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents runs the risk of losing public trust following its decision not the renew the contract of Dr. John Jasinski, the university president. Not for the decision — boards have the authority to do things like this — but because the public is left with so many more questions than answers. The move certainly comes as a surprise given some of the successes in the Jasinski era, including two consecutive years of record enrollment and a capital campaign that raised $55 million.
Maybe the board has its reasons. If so, people would sure like to hear them. Jasinski, for his part, penned a lengthy message to Bearcat nation that was extremely upbeat but contained this interesting kernel: “I ask you to look critically at the Board of Regents. Understand the inner workings and ties to others, discern the intended direction, ascertain support or lack thereof for critical issues and weigh in on the institution’s future.”
There’s plenty to unpack there. This board might be facing a bit of a trust deficit. If so, it can’t hang this one on social media.
