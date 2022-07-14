A reader would have noticed two news stories in close proximity on the front page of Tuesday’s News-Press.
One noted that gasoline prices, though high by historical standards, have dipped slightly. At around $4.40 a gallon, gasoline prices remain a source of aggravation for businesses and consumers.
The other story showed how COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to a highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.5. Right now, St. Joseph is mirroring national trends of increased infections, low levels of hospitalizations and a sense that many cases are going unreported.
Both stories belonged on the front page on their own merits. Both are, however, more related than you might think.
A curious trend becomes apparent when comparing monthly average gas prices in the United States with the average rate of unemployment. Gasoline prices tend to spike when the economy is strong. When motorists get a break at the pump, it’s often because the economy has hit the skids.
Last month, the average gasoline price in the United States was $5.03 a gallon while unemployment stood at 3.6%. Compare that to April and May of 2020, when gasoline dipped below $2 a gallon but the unemployment rate surged past 13% during the height of the pandemic.
Motorists got a big break at the pump, but many didn’t notice it because they were staying at home.
The same trend holds true even when the cause of economic troubles isn’t a pandemic. During the summer of 2008, gasoline prices broke through the $4-a-gallon barrier while unemployment was relatively tame at 5.6%.
When Barack Obama was sworn into office a few months later, gasoline was $1.80 a gallon. It wasn’t because of anything Obama did. Unemployment topped 8% after the subprime crisis fueled an economic collapse.
None of this completely absolves President Joe Biden on gas prices. It just points out that a president doesn’t cause prices to rise as much as he reacts to the things that cause them to do so. The equation is more complicated than that, but Biden is still a pretty big factor in all of it.
But the biggest factor is the economy, which for the last 28 months has followed the pandemic. As either COVID-19 caseloads or hospitalizations fall, business activity picks up and demand for gas will rise, leading to big increases at the pump if production doesn’t increase with it.
Recent signs point to an economic downturn, but health data suggests COVID hasn’t disappeared and it’s still important to focus on testing and getting boosters. Which way will the scales tip?
A COVID surge could send oil prices back down, but here the cure is not worth the price of the medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.