Well, Lee Sawyer, you asked for it.

The Buchanan County presiding commissioner wanted feedback from those who work in the courthouse. He learned what human resources managers and executives have discovered in organizations large and small, public and private.

Feedback and affirmation are different things.

More than 70 respondents gave the county commission food for thought on serious issues, like allegations of women passed over for promotions, and items of more cosmetic value, like the public appearance of those who work in the courthouse.

These are issues for the county leadership to address as it sees fit, and certainly, Sawyer is right to say that examples of discrimination, if they come to light, will not be tolerated.

But one overall issue that came out of this survey, one that is difficult to pinpoint but seems to lurk behind every corner, is equally deserving of attention. This is the belief that the county employees are divided into separate silos based on elected offices, with little to tie them together in terms of shared expectations or personnel guidance.

“It’s hard to tell who your boss is,” one employee wrote. If you don’t know who your boss is, you probably don’t know what’s expected of you.

This seems to identify one of the biggest strengths and weaknesses of county government. With some 13 separate offices, the public can reasonably expect a high level of communication and responsiveness from an elected officeholder who will want your vote every four years.

But this also can lead to fiefdoms and a sense that not all employees are subject to the same rules and expectations. The result is an environment that proves detrimental in terms of workplace satisfaction and in dealing with the public.

So Sawyer and others in the Buchanan County government have a challenge on their hands, one that may be more existential than practical. They must find ways to preserve the responsiveness and public-focused tradition at the heart of these elected offices, all while building a more cohesive and unified workplace culture.

In a newspaper interview, Sawyer acknowledges the county’s HR department has limited ability to enforce policies regarding elected officials, a fairly glaring deficiency that is ripe for change.

As a point of disclosure, it should be noted that Sawyer worked as general manager of this newspaper company before voters elected him to his current leadership position in the courthouse.

That means he’s used to processing the results of employee surveys that are always revealing but not always glowing. These surveys do, however, require consideration and action.