For a typical high school student, it may be hard to imagine a world without smartphones.
That world existed not so long ago. The first iPhone was unveiled in 2007, the year that today’s high school sophomores and freshmen were born.
The revolutionary impact of this technology can’t be overstated. The iPhone and its imitators put the power of a personal computer, a music player and a high-capacity camera into the palm of your hand. The phone that a teenager takes to high school has 1 million times more memory than the Apollo Guidance Computer that was used to put astronauts on the moon in 1969.
Imagine the possibilities. A young person can use this device to conduct research, study for tests, learn a foreign language or brush up on math skills.
Yeah, right.
Like just about any technology, a smartphone has a tremendous capacity for good but also can cause harm. Mostly, however, cell phones are a benevolent distraction, with Snapchatting and TikToking emerging as a real competitor to some of those pre-2007 aspects of classroom learning like listening to a teacher and participating in class.
Some in education are starting to say “enough.” They are right.
Bishop LeBlond High School recently switched to a policy that requires students to check in phones at the start of each class. The teacher has the discretion to determine if there is any learning-based reason to use them.
The St. Joseph School District has even less reason to allow smartphones because it provides laptops to students. The district has restrictions on smartphones, but the policy is at times applied unevenly. A bloc of school board members would like to create more uniformity and put stricter enforcement into action, something that has the general backing of teachers who are tired of competing against the latest social media dance craze.
Some parents object to a tougher policy based on school safety grounds, but this is a red herring. Did cell phones do any good for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School? In the event of an active shooter situation, a student may be better off dropping the phone and running like hell.
In any event, parents who don’t want their kids to part with mobile phones should ask themselves what their own policies are at family dinners. The district policy isn’t aimed at worst-case scenarios as much as the day-to-day loss of learning that comes with a buzzing phone that competes for a student’s attention.
If teachers say this technology is more of a hindrance than a help, we should listen to them. We say we value teachers, but that shouldn’t only be when they tell us something we want to hear.
People learned just fine prior to 2007, way back in the dark ages when we had phones that plugged into the wall.
