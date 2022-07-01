After strict COVID-19 protocols in 2021, this year’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp is back with fewer restrictions.
Fans will love a camp that harkens back to the days of pre-COVID protocols, with autographs making a comeback and a Red Rally expected to draw enthusiastic crowds as a kickoff to what has become (except for that COVID year of 2020) the team’s annual return to St. Joseph in late July and early August.
Speaking of comebacks, with this being the final season of the Chiefs’ contract with Missouri Western, we are hoping for more than one comeback from the home team. Specifically, we are rooting not only for the Chiefs to go back to the Super Bowl but also for the organization to make St. Joseph its training camp home for years to come.
Missouri Western leaders and staff have made important accommodations and site improvements so that the Chiefs can have a safe and comfortable environment to prepare for another season.
The extra revenue from camp is one of the many reasons why we should continue to do all that we can to make St. Joseph the pre-season home base for the Chiefs. The sense of community pride that comes with hosting a top NFL team adds more than just dollars to St. Joseph. Our community gets to be a part of the very complicated chain of events that produces winning NFL football. We also have the opportunity to gather together and cheer on the team in a more informal environment, with access to the players that would be impossible during the regular season.
Of course, we cannot overlook the economic impact of the camp. The revenue generated for the stores and businesses that experience more foot traffic during training camp is something that provides a much-appreciated (and much-needed) income boost for the summer.
Because it is a source of pride for our local university and our community members, while also making a positive impact on the economy of St. Joseph, we urge university leaders and the Chiefs (who also have benefitted from having practice space near their stadium) to continue this mutually beneficial relationship for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.