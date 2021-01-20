Presidents have given us memorable moments in past inaugural addresses.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt invoked Henry David Thoreau with his “nothing to fear” line. John F. Kennedy urged Americans to think in terms of national service with “ask what you can do for your country.” As Ronald Reagan promised to limit the reach of the federal government, U.S. hostages were released from captivity in Iran.

In 2021, it’s possible that expectations should be somewhat lower. Maybe we should be happy that people didn’t tear one another to shreds.

Joe Biden enters the White House at a time that appears just as fraught as the darkest hours of the Great Depression or the height of the Cold War. Numbers tell part of the story: rising jobless claims, immense U.S. budget deficits and COVID-19 deaths that now exceed 400,000.

But Biden faces what might be a more intangible obstacle at the start of his presidency. Both Reagan and FDR encountered difficult economic times, and every era presents its challenges with foreign policy.

Today, something seems to have unraveled in the fabric of America, its politics becoming courser and less charitable. Is Biden the man to restore civility, let alone get things done?

All Americans, even those who did not vote for him, should hope so. Historians will debate whether Biden’s speech Wednesday was historic in nature, but certainly it set the right tone in spirit, regardless of intense differences to come regarding policy.

“Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” he said during his address.

Another speech this week provides, if not memorable rhetoric, then a return to reality. Much was made of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s statement, on the floor of the Senate, that the mob that stormed the Capitol was “fed lies” and “provoked by the president (Trump) and other powerful people.”

What he said after that, however, was more illuminating. “Certainly November’s election does not provide any side a mandate for sweeping ideological change. Our marching orders from the American people are clear: to have a robust discussion and seek common ground.”

Let this Inauguration Day be a return to reality. Biden is the president, something Republicans have to acknowledge. In the next two years at least, Biden’s ability to get much accomplished still depends much on McConnell, a former colleague in the Senate. That’s something Democrats should acknowledge.

Biden has plenty to navigate between progressives, moderate Democrats and a Republican Party that still has 50 votes in the Senate. All Americans should be hoping for his success, if not on this issue or that, then on being able to restore compromise and decency to the political process.