An attack earlier this month on two electrical substations in North Carolina shouldn’t be viewed as just another news oddity.
This brazen act of terrorism, which left 45,000 customers in the dark and shut down schools and businesses for days, serves as a warning of the urgent need to protect and upgrade critical infrastructure across the nation.
Maybe Moore County, North Carolina, seems far away, as does Santa Clara, California. That West Coast community was the site of a gunfire attack that disabled a substation in 2013.
But what about Jackson County, Missouri? The U.S. Energy Department tracks “major disturbances and unusual occurrences” in the power grid and recorded one, on May 21 of this year, under the classification of “actual physical attack” in Jackson County. The outage lasted about two hours, according to DOE records, and largely went unnoticed.
The DOE data showed 380 major disturbances involving the domestic electric grid in 2021, up from 23 in 2022. Some were weather- or systems-related, but a disturbing number are classified as vandalism, suspicious activity or an actual physical attack.
The North Carolina outages were attributed to gunfire that damaged two substations. A few weeks earlier, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning of a heightened threat environment. DHS officials said critical infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable to lone wolves and small groups who intend to cause maximum havoc with minimum effort.
As of this writing, the North Carolina sabotage remains unsolved.
It’s not just electrical infrastructure and it’s not just physical attacks that should be on the collective radar. In 2021, a ransomware incident shut down the Colonial Pipeline in the southern United States, causing a brief but severe spike in gasoline prices for some markets.
Now would be the time to address grid and general infrastructure vulnerabilities. The Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act will make about $920 billion in federal funding available to Missouri’s investor-owned utilities for modernization and clean energy.
Security needs to be a big part of the discussion on what to do with this funding because it won’t matter if your energy comes from coal or wind if saboteurs manage to disable the grid. Some of the money needs to go toward things like cybersecurity and the replacement of aging equipment. Some are even calling for simple solutions like ballistic barriers (walls, really) around substations.
Safe, reliable and abundant power is something that’s taken for granted ... until it’s gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.