This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Power Outage Vandalism Explainer (copy)

This 2018 photo shows power transmission lines that deliver electricity to rural Orange County, North Carolina.

 File photo | Associated Press

An attack earlier this month on two electrical substations in North Carolina shouldn’t be viewed as just another news oddity.

This brazen act of terrorism, which left 45,000 customers in the dark and shut down schools and businesses for days, serves as a warning of the urgent need to protect and upgrade critical infrastructure across the nation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.