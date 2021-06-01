It’s a good thing St. Joseph drivers are a bit more polite than New Yorkers.

You’ve probably noticed the motorist who pulls up to a newly established four-way stop and just waits ... and waits. It’s remarkable how much patience the other drivers exhibit while waiting for the person in the other vehicle to remember that in 2021, there is no stoplight at this particular Downtown intersection. Imagine how much honking you would hear in the Big Apple.

Patience is a virtue in Downtown St. Joseph, a part of the city that’s been rumored to be undergoing a rebirth for years. We’re not pouring cold water on the notion that the area has come a long way since bottoming out in the urban renewal days. We’re just noting that the light, both literally and figuratively, doesn’t automatically turn from red to green.

Change comes slowly and in fits and starts. The removal of most traffic signals in the Downtown district ranks as one of the more noticeable changes in recent years, one that has drawn both criticism and praise.

Following a traffic study, the City Council voted last year to change most Downtown intersections from traffic signals to either two-way or four-way stops. The change reflected reduced traffic flow Downtown from its commercial heyday. Stoplight removal also gave the city a chance to save on the energy needed to power all those reds, greens and yellows.

It’s not hard to find someone who believes that this change needed to happen, that waiting at a red light with no other vehicles heading the other way made little sense. Others view a trip Downtown as a potential game of bumper cars, one with more at stake as far as insurance premiums go.

Chances are, something in the middle is more accurate. It won’t be hard to find those with different opinions on Downtown traffic lights. Certainly, some who work at the News-Press offices have remarked that Ninth Street and 10th Street near the library seems more like a thoroughfare than a stop-and-go Downtown street, and therefore traffic lights make sense. We also recognize that the traffic study offers a more thorough and objective analysis of needs.

City officials recently expressed an interest in considering views from the public as motorists adjust to these changes. We support the decision to remove traffic lights but also are encouraged that those at City Hall remain open to changes based on comments from the public and realities on the ground.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will Downtown motorists adjust to these changes as quickly. Lay off the horn; patience is a virtue.