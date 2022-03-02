Poor Joe Biden.
With coronavirus restrictions finally easing, the president should have been able to channel FDR with a “Happy Days Are Here Again” theme to his State of the Union address.
Instead, Biden reminded viewers of another president with a speech that was devoted — after Ukraine — to his vow to slay the inflation dragon. “I get it,” Biden said. “That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.”
If you’re an ex-president, you would want to be compared with Jimmy Carter, a man who has demonstrated admirable humanity and dignity since leaving office in 1981. But as an economic policymaker, not so much.
Carter was the last Democrat to occupy the White House at a time when prices for energy and consumer goods were spiraling out of control. He responded with what has been known to history as the “malaise speech,” although he never used the word. Carter attacked American consumerism and said it was time to tighten our belts and unify around a spirit of civic sacrifice.
At least Carter was honest. He just misread the public’s mood. Badly, it turned out.
Biden might have sharper political instincts or better pollsters, but he will regret giving Americans an impression that he can tame inflation, at least in the near term. Little in his speech gave that impression. The Federal Reserve could do more to get prices under control but an interest rate hike threatens to curb economic growth, which is why you don’t want inflation in the first place.
Biden called on companies to lower costs but not wages, but this is a meaningless statement meant to appease anxious Americans. If Biden hadn’t spent his life in government, he would know that payroll consumes up to 30% of business revenue, so it’s difficult to separate wages from total costs.
He wants to bring supply chains and manufacturing back to the United States, but that won’t happen overnight. Even if it does, the president failed to mention that overseas supply chains contributed to decades of low inflation, something that consumers didn’t complain about at the time.
He addressed the cost of prescription drugs, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics found those prices only rose 1.3% for the year. He made little mention of food or rents, two areas where Americans have experienced acute sticker shock.
On energy, Biden somehow believes that inflation-beleaguered consumers will be able to fork over $50,000 for an electric vehicle. At least it would make the $7.5 billion spent on electric charging stations seem like a better investment.
It’s good that Biden finally got the memo on how rising prices are hurting everyday Americans. But with his empty promise to fix this problem, he might soon experience his own form of malaise.
