The news of 6-year-old Jozlyn Beechner’s death brings up plenty of difficult questions.
How could something so terrible happen to someone so small and innocent? How was she put into this situation? Where were the adults and institutions that were supposed to intervene and help her? And, for St. Joseph, what can be done to keep this from happening?
The death of any child is an unparalleled tragedy. We won’t relive the particularly heart-wrenching details, nor are we interested in trying the case in the newspaper. It is in the hands of the courts now.
The questions go beyond outrage — at the man charged in the case, the court system that handled the defendant’s previous criminal encounters or this media outlet for printing details that were presented in open court. Even with many questions unanswered, a case like this can’t help but leave the impression that a child was horribly let down.
Unfortunately, it is not the first time.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center put the number of substantiated child abuse or neglect cases in Buchanan County at 75 for 2019. At 3.8 cases per 1,000 children, the county ranked 25th lowest out of 114 counties. (DeKalb County was the highest in our region at 14 per 1,000 children in 2019.)
This always raises the question of whether the numbers reflect a true measure of the problem or if instances of abuse and neglect are being underreported. Child abuse and neglect in this county were much higher, at 209 reported cases, as recently as 2012.
Child deaths would be harder to miss. The number of deaths for children between the ages of 1 and 14 — an all-encompassing number that includes homicides, accidents and medical conditions — was 11.8 per 1,000 children in Buchanan County from 2015 to 2019. That’s lower than the state rate of 19.8.
The statistics provide perspective but shouldn’t be allowed to sterilize such a human tragedy. Going forward, it’s important to reflect on a life that was way too short and a little girl who should be enjoying the first grade and celebrating a birthday this week. A strong turnout for upcoming public events in her honor would be a fitting and appropriate tribute.
But beyond that, it’s also important to recognize that there are supposed to be guardrails in place — families, schools, courts and social service providers — to protect children who are at risk.
We know that there are too many who fall into that category, both locally and nationally. It’s of paramount concern for our community to find a better way to protect them in the future. That would be the most fitting tribute of all.
