A Wall Street Journal op-ed notes how adults, longing for the good-old days, lamented the way children speak hatefully to their parents.

This sounds like a common gripe from “It’s Your Call,” but these complaints were found on 5,000-year-old cuneiform tablets in Mesopotamia. It seems the ancient Sumerians also felt the pang of nostalgia. After a tough day at the ziggurat, things must have seemed so much simpler in the Stone Age.

After 2020, we have many reasons to look back through the years with nostalgia. Last year, a pandemic killed more than 336,000 Americans, upended a strong economy and curtailed many of the public activities that make life so enjoyable. Even worse, people were at each others’ throats. They fought over politics. They fought over masks. They fought over statues and team mascots. They even fought over which side behaved worse at riots.

Today our cuneiform tablet is a liquid crystal display screen, but the lament is much the same. Things were better back then. That sentiment is understandable, but it’s not always true.

A century ago, U.S. life expectancy was 53 years; today, even with the impact of COVID-19, it’s 78 years. In 1940, half of U.S. homes did not have complete plumbing. The average adult woman spends 18 hours on housework a week, down from 32 hours in 1960. (The average man went from four hours in 1960 to 10 hours in the same time span). Do you think your grandparents were more comfortable in the dentist’s chair?

In 1858, two congressmen traded blows on the floor of the U.S. House, sparking a chaotic brawl. The 1918 flu pandemic ended up killing 675,000 Americans.

So here’s a frightening thought for future generations: Will 2020 ever be considered the good-old days? Let’s hope not, but let’s also remember that those who came before us were once equally eager to bid adieu to 1864, 1918, 1941 or 2001.

Someday, people could feel nostalgia about some aspects of 2020. One day, people may not believe that the Dow Jones was at 30,000 and gasoline was under $2 a gallon. In St. Joseph, overall crime trended down, with the exception of aggravated assault. The local economy’s heavy reliance on manufacturing meant more workers were considered essential, which helped keep unemployment low. Nurses and other health professionals inspired others to consider that same career. Kids rediscovered their backyards.

It still felt pretty good to turn the calendar to 2021. Just remember, since the first Sumerian took a stylus to clay, people have always assumed that things have never been worse.