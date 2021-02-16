News of rolling blackouts came as another blow to St. Joseph residents who already were enduring days of subzero temperatures.

Right now, the goal is to just get through it. But at some point the discussion turns to whether these scheduled blackouts were the inevitable outcome of an extreme weather event or something else: a portent of our nation’s rickety energy grid and power distribution system.

Here, it might be worth remembering St. Joseph in the summer of 1993. In the humid days of July, the problem wasn’t too much cold. It was too much water. So much rushed down the Missouri River that Missouri American’s water plant was flooded. St. Joseph residents turned to bottled water and Porta-Potties as they rode out the crisis.

In the flood’s aftermath, Missouri American officials didn’t attribute loss of water solely to that year’s extraordinary weather event. They planned for the next one and built a $72 million water treatment facility on higher ground. It drove up water rates, but it also made St. Joseph less vulnerable to a loss of service during a major flood.

A single electric plant won’t solve problems that were exposed when much of the central United States was plunged into a deep freeze. The grid is too interconnected and decentralized.

This week’s rolling blackouts caught electric customers off guard but didn’t surprise anyone who watches the utility industry. Terry Jarrett, an energy attorney who has served on the Missouri Public Service Commission, wrote in an op-ed last summer that the growing reliance on wind turbines and renewable energy in Texas raised concerns about whether that state would be able to generate enough power in an emergency.

That emergency came with this week, when millions of Texans lost power as demand exceeded capacity. Wind turbines were frozen and natural gas, viewed as a cleaner-generating source than coal, was in short supply.

A similar scenario played out throughout the Midwest, including St. Joseph. Evergy’s scheduled blackouts came after the Southwest Power Pool, the organization that oversees the bulk power grid in much of the Midwest, issued an Energy Emergency Alert that directed its member utilities to implement controlled interruptions to preserve the reliability of the overall grid.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, one of those agencies you never hear about until something goes wrong, vows to look into the root causes of reliability issues this week. FERC is in charge of regulating interstate transmission of electricity, oil and natural gas.

Its findings will make for interesting reading. What its review should show is that we need an electric grid that makes reliability just as important as sustainability.