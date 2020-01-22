You can blame one of this country’s biggest coal supporters, a man who happens to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., for the wind-power controversy swirling around Buchanan County.

Wind turbines came to these parts years ago, but it wasn’t until recently that a Florida company known as NextEra Energy expressed interest in bringing turbines to Buchanan County. This led to a round of hearings, outrage and predictable statements in favor of either property values or renewable energy.

What does that have to do with the man in the White House? The growth of wind power is tied to a producer tax credit that expires at the end of 2020, leading to a rush among developers to get in on the game. This credit was last renewed in 2015, under an administration with very different energy priorities and is unlikely to get much support from this White House.

This ticking clock is fueling (in a renewable way) a final surge in wind-power development across the country, including the proposal that’s generating such a fuss outside the St. Joseph city limits in Buchanan County. Nationwide, operators are expected to add a record amount of wind capacity this year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Critics of wind power often point to this taxpayer subsidy, a 10-year deduction for each kilowatt hour of production, as proof that the industry is built on clay feet. This is disingenuous and ignores the reality that subsidies prop up everything from home ownership and ethanol production to football stadiums, airports and the parenting of children.

We believe wind power is compatible with St. Joseph’s future. Critics ignore that there’s something transactional about wind power, because for every opponent, someone else welcomes a turbine on their land or anticipates the additional revenue for schools, fire departments and other taxing districts.

The problem is that the whole boom cycle resembles the dot-com exuberance prior to 2001.

The issue isn’t the wind subsidy itself but the uncertainty that arises from a lack of political consensus on energy policy. The temporary nature of the producer credit, with little idea of what happens next, is driving an investment splurge that looks increasingly like a bubble. This is something that should give Buchanan County commissioners reservations when deciding whether to allow wind-farm developments outside the city limits.

Perhaps the commissioners, who have a strong background in business, can declare that Buchanan County if open for wind, but not until 2021, when the industry has no choice but to demonstrate that it can stand on its own feet.