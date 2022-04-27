On Nov. 17, 2017, a total of 12,415 voters rejected a proposed tax levy increase for the St. Joseph School District.
Despite warnings of job cuts if the measure failed, 72% of voters in that election said “no.” The outcome sent a clear message that people were not happy with their school district.
Nearly five years later, we have to wonder where those people were on Tuesday night.
The fourth community meeting in the Vision Forward engagement process featured what our reporter called a crowd of “several dozen people” instead of the hundreds that organizers anticipated when this important project was launched in January. With no shortages of empty tables, at least it was easier to break into small groups.
Why aren’t more people showing up? You can’t hang it on the weather. It was a pleasant spring evening, unlike the first few Vision Forward events in January and February. Some may be reluctant to attend group meetings because of COVID-19, but infections and hospitalizations are trending down in our community.
Maybe some people distrust the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s involvement. Do you want an economic-development organization that is willing to accept the growing number of workers who prefer living in Kansas City because of St. Joseph’s schools?
Perhaps people are just busy and it seems like the same old consultants asking the same old questions before asking for more money. But that only makes sense if those 12,000 or so voters, or the ones that rejected the $107 million bond issue in 2021, are happy with the status quo.
They can’t be. Not the academic performance of students, not the teacher morale and turnover, not the condition of facilities and not the issue brought up at Tuesday’s meeting: the dismal reality that not enough students are showing up for class.
If you think those things need to change or that St. Joseph can do better, this is your chance to do something about it. Otherwise, the recommendations for the SJSD’s future will seem more like something that’s imposed rather than developed from the ground up.
At Tuesday’s meeting, one of the co-chairs went out of her way to praise the teachers and administrative staff for their dedication and their willingness to listen and embrace change. She was either too polite or too politically astute to address the elephant in the room: that listening is a two-way street and potential partners in that dynamic aren’t participating.
Sadly, it’s easier to get people to say what they don’t like via the ballot box than to get together to learn more about making improvements to schools. That’s something that needs to change, starting with the next Vision Forward meeting on May 17 at Benton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.