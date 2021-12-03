Nestled in the middle of the country, Missouri has the nation’s seventh-largest network of highway miles to maintain. The nearest Pacific Ocean container port is about 1,600 miles away.
Faced with this logistical reality, it made perfect sense for Gov. Mike Parson to join a multistate effort to ease bureaucratic red tape that truckers might find as frustrating as a pothole-heavy section of Interstate 70. The Operation Open Roads Initiative seeks to lower the commercial driver’s license age requirement from 21 to 18 and reduce other regulations that contribute to supply-chain bottlenecks.
Critics believe that trucking companies need to pay more for drivers and the problem is solved. But the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics lists the average salary for an over-the-road driver at $47,000 a year, which is not a bad wage for a job that doesn’t require a postsecondary degree. This suggests that the problem isn’t pay as much as long hours and time away from home and family.
There’s another solution to this problem, a long-term one that involves technology. It’s been rejected before but deserves reconsideration given the supply-chain woes.
In 2016, Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed a bill that would have allowed a technology called truck platooning. Three years later, state Sen. Dan Hegeman took another stab at legislation to allow it, but the effort went nowhere.
Vehicle platooning is an adaptive cruise control that allows commercial trucks with cameras, radar and advanced software systems to drive closer together and gain fuel savings from the aerodynamic cover of the lead truck.
As proposed, the legislation would have required a driver in the lead and trailing vehicles, although many people see this as a step toward autonomous trucking, especially in the second vehicle, as the technology evolves.
Nixon rejected this on safety grounds (he also took campaign finance cash from the Teamsters union), but if the state is open to letting 18-year-old drivers behind the wheel of a big rig, maybe the time has come to embrace technology that doesn’t mind long hours and time away from home.
Time will tell if people will accept this. Automation would help ease the bottleneck at container ports, but the U.S. International Longshoremen’s Association has long dug in its heels. The union will not service automated vessels operating without crews, even if that gets supplies moving faster.
So we wait for the longshoreman to unload the ship and for the 18-year-old trucker to get products to the warehouse and ultimately to the consumer. We’ve seen how it goes sometimes.
Americans, who are not known for being especially patient, might embrace increased automation if this supply-chain bottleneck continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.