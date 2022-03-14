The Urban Homestead Program isn’t the first attempt to throw dollars at blighted and vacant buildings in St. Joseph.
Like Downtown renewal and riverfront development, plenty of plans were floated over the years to tackle the daunting issue of dilapidated properties that cover the west side of St. Joseph. It’s a problem that’s existed for years. It leads to decreased property values, risk of fires and a loss of community pride. With more than 450 vacant buildings in St. Joseph, it sometimes seems hard to figure out where to start.
We’ve seen plenty of hopeful ideas, like a Land Bank that was established in 2019 to proactively acquire dilapidated properties and return them to private use. At the end of 2021, five properties had been acquired.
Now the St. Joseph City Council wants to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to create an Urban Homestead Program. The council approved an ordinance to create the program at its meeting on March 7.
Documents show this latest initiative would allow the city to buy vacant structures that violate property maintenance codes and are delinquent on taxes. The property would then be sold to “homesteaders” who are interested in revitalizing neighborhoods. These buyers could make repairs with the help of a grant.
About $2 million in American Rescue Act funding was set aside for neighborhood revitalization.
In establishing an Urban Homestead Program, the city moves forward an initiative that sounds similar to the Land Bank, which has proven ponderously slow if not well-intentioned since it was launched.
Maybe the Land Bank showed that our expectations were unrealistic when it comes to St. Joseph’s problem with vacant buildings. In hindsight, it was easy to take an all-or-nothing approach to determine success or failure.
Either something solves the problem and turns St. Joseph into the Paris of the Midwest or it’s an absolute failure.
In truth, success is slow and piecemeal when tackling a problem that’s this big and this spread out across a wide geographic area. A look at some neighborhoods will show an impressive revitalization on one block and an eyesore on the next. Progress exists hand-in-hand with maddening bureaucratic delay and inertia.
But it’s better than not trying. The Urban Homestead Program seems like a good use of stimulus funds. For this ongoing problem, both federal funds and patience might be needed in large amounts.
A problem that has been decades in the making won’t be solved with one allotment of coronavirus stimulus funding. But it’s a start.
