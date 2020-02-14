The initial appeal of Bruce Woody was that he wasn’t Vince Capell.

The St. Joseph City Council hired Woody in 2011 to replace Capell as city manager. We won’t rehash the Capell years here. Let’s just say, like anyone, the former city manager had his strengths and weaknesses. Capell wasn’t shy about providing blunt quotes and wasn’t willing to back down from a battle with the mayor.

Woody, an engineer, speaks in tones that could be described as bland instead of blunt. He came up through the ranks of the city’s Public Works Department and brought a sense of stability and thoughtfulness to his role of leading a municipality with 700 employees and a $178 million budget.

But Woody shares a common fate with Capell. Both eventually experienced tension with the elected City Council, something that becomes more likely the longer the manager remains on the job.

For escape, both city managers looked to the land of palm trees, far from City Hall squabbles and “It’s your call.” Capell found a job in Texas, and Woody was selected as executive director of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, pending final contract negotiations. Officials with ECUA, a Florida public utility based in Pensacola, expect to bring Woody on board in May.

Woody’s likely departure highlights some interesting dynamics at City Hall, not least of which is a failure to grasp realities of the internet and the news cycle. No one at City Hall — neither the mayor, the city manager nor the employee in charge of communication — seemed keen to even acknowledge that Woody was job hunting. This reticence comes despite a three-day-old story on a Pensacola newspaper’s website and the posting of the public portion of Woody’s job interview on the ECUA YouTube channel.

The interview with the ECUA board mostly covers Woody’s experience and his plans for leading the utility, information that’s more relevant to those in the Florida panhandle. But Woody did provide some insight that would be of note in St. Joseph, including an anecdote that the fire department could no longer passively accept resumes and had to actively recruit with an eye toward diversity.

Then here was this, from an ECUA board member who noted that Woody had glowing references: “One person ran for mayor and his goal was to get rid of you. Soon after the fact, he said that was the biggest mistake he ever made and that he is now your biggest fan.”

That person, the speaker said, is now in the legislature. Who can that be?

Maybe Woody figures you can only change so many minds in what can be a thankless profession. If so, we wish him well.

For those who remain at City Hall, we recommend two things: a thorough search for a the best replacement and a Google search when you do agree on someone. It’s not 1990 anymore.