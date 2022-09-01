This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital (copy)

A couple of feet of water still covered parts of this neighborhood Monday near the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi.

 File photo | Associated Press

With an election just around the corner, expect plenty of arguing, shouting and debating in the coming months. But amid this sometimes disorienting news cycle, take a moment to consider the people of Jackson, Mississippi.

Relentless rain has caused the Pearl River to spill its banks and flood the streets of Jackson, the state capital. Now, Mississippi’s governor warns that there isn’t enough water to flush toilets or fight fires due to the flood’s impact on Jackson’s already shaky water system. The state is distributing drinking water to up to 180,000 people as workers try to get a treatment plant back online.

