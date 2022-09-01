With an election just around the corner, expect plenty of arguing, shouting and debating in the coming months. But amid this sometimes disorienting news cycle, take a moment to consider the people of Jackson, Mississippi.
Relentless rain has caused the Pearl River to spill its banks and flood the streets of Jackson, the state capital. Now, Mississippi’s governor warns that there isn’t enough water to flush toilets or fight fires due to the flood’s impact on Jackson’s already shaky water system. The state is distributing drinking water to up to 180,000 people as workers try to get a treatment plant back online.
This emergency should bring up familiar memories in St. Joseph. It was 29 years ago that St. Joseph residents were greeted with the reality of Porta-Potties in the street and lines for bottled water. In the heat of July, some parts of our city went without running water for up to five days after the 112-year-old treatment plant flooded for the first time in its history.
It turned out OK for St. Joseph, but it wasn’t always easy. Missouri American built a new $75 million plant that’s set back from the Missouri River and draws its source from alluvial wells in Andrew County instead of surface water. This resulted in some steep rate increases in the early 2000s — other Missouri American districts weren’t interested in sharing the cost — but it also means that St. Joseph residents could turn on their taps without too much worry during the flooding of 2011 and 2019.
Today, a few years removed from one of those 100-year floods, people have lots of reasons to not want to live and work in St. Joseph: schools, weather, housing, jobs, blight or the lack of excitement associated with tech cities or university towns. We’ve heard them all.
But one thing we haven’t heard about is lack of water. Previous news accounts report that the plant in St. Joseph has the capacity to treat up to 36 million gallons of fresh water a day.
That would sound pretty good right now to the people of Jackson, where a new water plant would cost considerably more than $75 million. It also would sound appealing to those in western cities that are outgrowing their supply of fresh water.
Meanwhile, plain-old boring St. Joseph has all the water you could need for drinking, showering, flushing and industrial uses. It is something St. Joseph’s residents should feel thankful for while offering a nod of solidarity to Jackson.
In the future, perhaps reliable water could be a selling point for St. Joseph as much as the Pony Express. Water is a resource that people take for granted ... until there’s not enough of it.
