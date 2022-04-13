Here is what President Joe Biden had to say this month when the Labor Department reported that the creation of 436,000 jobs brought the U.S. unemployment rate to a pandemic-era low of 3.6%.
“What it means is clear: Americans are back to work,” the president said. “And that’s good news for millions of families who have a little more breathing room and the dignity that comes from earning a paycheck.”
Apparently, that rosy economy doesn’t extend to recent college graduates. This was the president’s message five days later when he granted yet another extension on the moratorium on student loan repayments:
“If loan payments were to resume on schedule in May, analysis of recent data from the Federal Reserve suggests that millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship, and delinquencies and defaults could threaten Americans’ financial stability,” Biden said in a statement.
So which is it? A buoyant, job-infused recovery or a slow slog from the depths of the pandemic? It seems college graduates can enjoy both the benefits of economic recovery and the sustenance of extended government support.
Those kids really are smart.
Biden’s inflation economy provides additional benefits for graduates who are enjoying their sixth extension on loan repayments since the start of the pandemic. Inflation can make it easier for borrowers to pay back old loans if wages rise or the current money supply is degraded. The latest report puts inflation at 8.5% for the last 12 months, a 40-year high.
Being smart and lucky, that’s even better.
With employers clamoring for workers, it makes no sense to postpone the day of reckoning on student loan obligations. The unemployment rate for college graduates sits at 3.7%, down from 8.4% in April of 2020.
In contrast, unemployment is 5.9% for those with some college or an associate’s degree and 6.7% for those with just a high school diploma. Maybe they need to either go to college or, short of that, become vocal supporters of progressive politicians because the student loan moratorium is not a policy that makes economic sense. It is a political bailout to an interest group that overwhelmingly votes Democrat. In reality, it’s not that progressive. White students who attend graduate schools get most of the benefits of the loan moratorium, but that fact is conveniently overlooked.
Moratorium after moratorium creates a disincentive for reforming the student loan system or getting colleges to do something about rising tuition costs. No one is going to complain about what amounts to free money, except for taxpayers stuck with the bill for $112 billion for the first two years of the moratoriums.
