In October of 2018, board members and administrators discussed results of Missouri Western State University’s annual financial audit, conducted by an outside CPA firm.

University officials called it a “clean” audit, a reference to the lack of deficiencies and material weaknesses found in the report. Here is what David Liechti, the chairman of Western’s Board of Governors in 2018, had to say at the time: “From the board’s perspective, hats off to management for a job well done,” according to a press release.

Ten months earlier, in January of 2018, S&P Global Ratings issued a press release with a much different message. The credit rating agency downgraded Western’s long-term bonded debt to BBB+ based on what an S&P analyst called the university’s “deteriorating financial profile.”

S&P noted declining enrollment, a growing operating deficit and a first-time cash deficit in fiscal year 2017. It called the university’s outlook stable but warned of further downgrades if enrollment declines exacerbated or financial metrics deteriorated. Today, Western’s credit rating holds at BBB+, which is still investment grade but reflects how adverse economic conditions could weaken a borrower’s capacity to meet commitments.

None of this comes as a surprise today, with the University Board of Governors set to consider painful cuts to programs and staff. We know all about it because Missouri Western’s new president, Matt Wilson, hasn’t shied from addressing shaky finances that threaten the institution’s future.

In hindsight, glowing outside audit reports for schools and governments could be viewed like those AAA credit ratings for asset-backed securities that were stuffed full of subprime mortgages. Who wants to bite the hand that pays for your professional services?

But something must have seemed amiss in the fall of 2018, when Western board members and administrators were keen to issue statements of self-praise rather than publicly discuss the university’s problems. The audit clearly showed an operating loss and a net position that was slipping.

For those who lose their jobs or see a program of study evaporate, it’s fair to ask how we got from “deteriorating profile” to “job well done” to today’s gloomy talk of saving the university. Did the previous university president, Dr. Robert Vartabedian, keep the board in the dark? Or did board members kick the can and hope the problem would go away?

It would be good to know, not for reasons of assigning blame, but to rebuild confidence after what promises to be a tumultuous period in Western’s history.

The job’s not done yet. Keep your hats on, everybody.