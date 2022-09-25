This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


City Hall placeholder photo
File photo | News-Press NOW

Shortly after St. Joseph police began a protest of salaries and staffing levels, City Hall released a statement that received plenty of pushback.

Police criticized the city leadership for attempting to negotiate through the media. It’s a criticism that didn’t make much sense because it was the officers who were seeking media attention with their protest in the first place.

