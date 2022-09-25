Shortly after St. Joseph police began a protest of salaries and staffing levels, City Hall released a statement that received plenty of pushback.
Police criticized the city leadership for attempting to negotiate through the media. It’s a criticism that didn’t make much sense because it was the officers who were seeking media attention with their protest in the first place.
You could parse the details of the city’s initial statement — many did — but the last line was on the mark: “The city remains committed to compensating its commissioned law enforcement officers fairly. That commitment must be sustainable.”
Everyone at City Hall needs to consider that statement, especially the part on sustainability, after the St. Joseph City Council last week voted to approve a new working agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police. This deal, which costs the city about $1.78 million a year, can be called a success in terms of boosting starting salaries and providing increases for existing officers. It gives police what they want and ends an embarrassing spectacle in front of City Hall.
It cannot, however, be called sustainable. At least not yet. This agreement takes effect Oct. 1, one month before city voters go to the polls to decide on a half-cent sales tax devoted to increasing police pay. In the short term, the city can tap an existing fund balance to comply with the working agreement, but its financial position becomes shakier if the tax is rejected and the municipal government is left with a self-imposed unfunded liability.
In a worst-case scenario, there are cities in the United States that have filed for bankruptcy because of unfunded wage and pension obligations to public safety employees, including San Bernardino and Vallejo, California.
Even if St. Joseph can avoid the worst outcome, the council’s premature agreement with the FOP makes little sense unless elected officials are cynically trying to paint voters into a corner. That can backfire.
Plenty of voters out there will support a police salary issue no matter what. Others reflexively oppose most tax increases. The city needs to appeal to those in the middle by building confidence in its ability to make smart financial decisions with taxpayers’ money.
The council did not do that with this vote. Instead, the council appeared to panic and reach for any agreement, even if the funding is not yet there.
In referencing what happens if the tax doesn’t pass, councilman Andy Trout says, “We don’t want to talk about that. It won’t be good.”
But they should talk about it. They should talk about it every single day until Nov. 8. In approving the agreement before the funding source is guaranteed, the council puts the city in a risky financial position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.