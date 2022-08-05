Immigration has been a political flashpoint for several years. Donald Trump built his campaign around the construction of a border wall, and President Joe Biden has been contending — for lack of a better word — with a surge of migrant crossings since taking office.
Public opinion, however, seems more nuanced on this difficult topic. A Gallup survey in March found that 41% of Americans reported that they worry a “great deal” about the issue of illegal immigration. That number hadn’t cracked 40% in a Gallup survey since President Barack Obama’s first term in the White House.
At the same time, Gallup surveys show that 75% of Americans think that immigration is a good thing for the country. This means elected leaders have a difficult task ahead in recognizing both growing concerns about illegal crossings and general approval of the United States as a nation of immigrants.
It would seem that the public wants policymakers to deal with this issue effectively. What they don’t want is to pretend that problem doesn’t exist.
That is what the Biden administration does when it acts as if border security is not a critical issue and, even worse, uses taxpayer money to buy debit cards, meals and clothing for migrants, with the funds quietly filtered through charitable agencies, according to reporting from the New York Post.
Now, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, is calling out the administration for a new focus that tilts the Federal Emergency Management Agency less toward helping victims of natural disasters and more toward assisting illegal immigrants.
Specifically, the congressman objects to a change in the mandate of FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program away from homeless Americans to include “families and individuals encountered by the Department of Homeland Security.”
That means migrants. “That’s unconscionable, especially when so many Americans aren’t getting the help they need from FEMA,” Graves said.
Many Americans wouldn’t object to sensible immigration reform and humane treatment of those who cross the border. What they won’t accept is the government’s failure to talk about the problem and its propensity for dealing with it in such an underhanded way.
