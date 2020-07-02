Odds are, you’ve never heard of Jaden McNeil.

There’s a good reason for that. Odds are, you’re a decent person.

Most likely, you’re someone who supports the broad goals of racial equality, even if there’s disagreement on how to get there. You probably were appalled by the death of George Floyd, even if opinions vary on what happens next.

So when McNeil, a political science major at Kansas State University, sends a tweet that ridicules and demeans Floyd, most of us figure this student is simply the kind of person we’d rather not follow on social media, let alone hang out with in real life.

On campus, the response was more impassioned. K-State’s football team will not play, practice or meet until the university’s leadership devises a policy that allows a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions” toward another student. University of Missouri players threatened a similar boycott amid racial tension in 2015.

Football is big business at K-State and other major universities. The administration will have to take these concerns seriously, but the potential for overreach is enormous. Any university cannot tolerate racism or threats, that much is certain, but students at K-State and elsewhere are going to have to come to terms with an ugly truth.

Free speech covers ugly speech.

The university is going to have to allow it, as deplorable as it might be. The same goes for flag burning or taking the knee during the national anthem. Objectionable actions to some, but nonetheless protected under the First Amendment.

Some might say that free speech comes with consequences that must be accepted. That’s a true statement. McNeil is the subject of hateful social media comments and is likely to become a pariah on campus. Someone vowed to remove his fingers with an ax, which could very well be considered a threat. The administration may yet pursue some sort of discipline against McNeil.

The bigger issue is whether his speech merits a sweeping move to expel students from a taxpayer-funded institution on the basis of statements that are deemed disrespectful. That’s an awfully broad term that cries out for further definition before the PC police have free rein. It would seem that the terms of what’s acceptable shouldn’t be set by players on the football team.

If they’re not careful, university leaders can react to objectionable speech in the same way that politicians sometimes respond to acts of terror. It’s important to stand up to terrible actions or statements, to tell the world that it won’t be tolerated, but it’s also important to ensure that the reaction doesn’t whittle away so much freedom that the cure is as bad as the disease.