The latest update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows excess water might not be an issue this year along the Missouri River.
The corps noted “abnormally dry conditions” in the upper basin and a runoff forecast that would be 69% of average if current trends hold up. This means a top concern for 2022 isn’t flooding but maintaining enough water for navigation purposes.
But make no mistake. This is the Missouri River, and it will flood at some point, even if right now it’s well below flood stage at 9.7 feet in St. Joseph.
The potential of future flooding was an issue this week when developers pitched a $4 million RV park for the city’s riverfront. It’s relevant given that 100-year floods come every 10 years or so, but it misses a bigger point.
If you’re going to have a flood, you could do a lot worse than having it happen at an RV park. You will have a harder time packing up a factory, a warehouse or a million-dollar home the next time the river starts to reach the danger stage, so this might be one of the better uses for a flood-prone area.
That doesn’t mean you accept the inevitable. The developers of the Eagleways Riverfront RV Park promise that all facilities will be built a foot above flood stage. There’s no question that an RV park makes sense for St. Joseph’s riverfront and fits with the city’s master plan.
By all accounts, the developers pitched an impressive proposal to local officials. The project, which was delayed by flooding and then the coronavirus, would include 77 campsites, with the majority being what’s referred to as luxury RV spots. There also would be pickleball courts and a 400-person event center, all north of the Heritage Park Softball Complex.
The question for the St. Joseph City Council will be the amount of public funding and the speed of deliberations. The local developers are seeking $1.3 million from the city hotel-motel tax that’s devoted to riverfront development. That’s an appropriate use of this revenue and something that the Tourism Commission has signed off on, but the council will have to ask whether it’s overly generous to have a public subsidy that would amount to nearly one-third of the project cost.
The other issue is the desire on the part of developers to act fast before new flood maps would require all facilities to be built two feet above flood stage, which would presumably result in a significant increase in costs.
This concern, while legitimate from the developer’s perspective, creates a sense of “act now while this offer lasts,” sort of like the late-night commercials that promote kitchen gadgets.
We’re not saying the RV park shouldn’t be ultimately funded. We just think, given the amount of public subsidy, the city shouldn’t feel pressured.
