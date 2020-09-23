Time will tell whether the St. Joseph City Council nailed it with the hiring of Gary Edwards as the city manager.

One thing is certain, however. It was time for St. Joseph to gain an outsider’s perspective in this important leadership position. For all the recent debate over face masks, one could argue that a City Council faces no more important decision than choosing a professional manager to lead municipal operations.

In choosing Edwards, St. Joseph gets its first manager hired from another city since Patt Lilly in the early 1990s. All who came after Lilly were hired from within City Hall and left a mark, but sometimes it becomes necessary to look for a different perspective for a position that oversees a $167 million budget and nearly 700 employees. This time, all four finalists for the city manager’s job were from outside of St. Joseph.

Edwards comes to St. Joseph from Aransas Pass, a city of around 8,000 near Corpus Christi on the Texas Gulf Coast. He has ties to Missouri, including experience as administrator or manager in Sedalia and Moberly, so he shouldn’t be viewed as a fly-by-night ladder climber. (We’ll leave the specific examples to the reader’s imagination). He has experience in broadcasting, which suggests communication skill that’s sometimes lacking among those in this particular role.

Ram Gomez, the mayor of Aransas Pass, gives Edwards high marks for transparency, building a good working relationship with the city council and getting that city’s fund balance back to a stronger place, even with the damage to the community from Hurricane Harvey. Edwards also declined pay raises the last couple of years.

“You’re taking away my angel from heaven,” Gomez tells News-Press NOW.

After Edwards was announced as the council’s choice, Mayor Bill McMurray lauded his background in financial management, economic development and negotiations. In St. Joseph, the new manager faces challenges with the financial impact of COVID-19, the condition of city infrastructure, riverfront development and unfunded pay promises for police and firefighters.

Before Edwards begins in November, it would behoove McMurray and the City Council to make it clear to the city employees and the citizens of St. Joseph what specifically they expect from this new leader, in terms of goals and priorities.

St. Joseph hasn’t always been known as a city at the forefront of change and innovation. That’s part of the charm. A city manager who can bring a fresh approach and get St. Joseph out of its comfort zone — but not too much out of its comfort zone — should come as a welcome development.

We look forward to seeing what Edwards can do.