When Mike Poore shows up at your hospital, you can take it as an indicator that things haven’t gone to plan.
Poore has spent his career in health care administration, most recently serving in an interim basis at various hospitals and health care systems. In the corporate world, this type of hired gun is brought on board when a company is experiencing some kind of crisis. Think of Ira Glazer, the turnaround expert who came to St. Joseph years ago when Wire Rope was restructuring through bankruptcy.
In the hospital setting, Poore acknowledges having his share of messes to clean up. But not necessarily at Mosaic Life Care, where Poore was hired to serve as interim CEO following the abrupt departure of Dr. Mark Laney.
“I have been to a lot of hospitals,” he said. “This place is a jewel.”
In a meeting with News-Press reporters and editors, Poore comes across as straightforward, approachable and well-versed in the challenges facing hospitals large and small. Even if Mosaic wasn’t facing a crisis, the exodus of Laney and other top administrators wasn’t exactly a confidence-builder. Poore seems like the kind of person who can walk into a room full of doctors — people with very strong opinions — and provide a good impression that the ship isn’t going down.
That kind of reassurance is important, especially in a place like St. Joseph. This city has its share of big problems, but sometimes it’s easy to act like St. Joseph is the only place in America troubled by crime, poverty, population loss or potholes.
Perhaps the most reassuring thing about talking with Poore is the sense that many of Mosaic’s biggest problems are not unique but are shared across the board: the financial impact of COVID-19, the difficulty of finding staff and the constant headaches with reimbursement and the cost of care.
He did warn against the self-inflicted wound of repealing Missouri’s Certificate of Need law, a little-known process of requiring state board approval for pricier health care expenditures. The system is designed to control health care inflation, while advocates of repeal see benefits of competition.
Poore’s experience in Texas, a state with no certificate of need process, could provide a glimpse of the future. In that state, his short drive to a hospital was marked by block after block of ambulatory surgery centers. It seems that no one wants to build a hospital to take care of poor people. Instead, private equity firms come in to skim profit with more specialty services.
In the end, sorting this out will be someone else’s problem. But in his short tenure, Mosaic’s hired gun provides the unbiased view of an outsider, one that shows a challenging environment but also a reality that isn’t as bad as it seems to the local population.
