For six hours or so last Monday, we had an opportunity to go back in time.
Not to different hairstyles or musical tastes, but to a slightly different era in terms of technology. Those who use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were thrust into a bygone age when one particular tech company wasn’t synonymous with the internet, and social media didn’t make communication quite so instantaneous.
Was it upsetting or kind of nice? The answer might determine if you’re overly reliant on Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platforms.
Those businesses that use Facebook as a de-facto website, and those who rely on WhatsApp as a primary communication tool, would have been inconvenienced, if not exposed.
For the rest of us, couldn’t the world wait before seeing a clever meme or photos of what you had for lunch? It was probably a relief for the teenage girl who is inundated with idealized images on Instagram or the adult who has grown tired of all the toxic politics on Facebook.
Now that everything’s back online and we’ve returned to sharing, comparing and fighting, it might be worth asking if a little time away should spark a re-evaluation of the role these platforms play in our lives and our society.
Congress is asking plenty of questions. One senator said Facebook faces a “Big Tobacco moment” after a high-profile hearing that examined the way the company’s products manage to generate both political extremism and social isolation.
Maybe the loss of service provides a reminder that Facebook, Instagram and the like have grown too large if an outage affects 3 million human beings at the same time. Maybe these platforms and services could be viewed more like a utility, something that serves a purpose but also requires some form of oversight to make sure it also serves a public good.
Social media still has plenty of utility and ability to inform and entertain, but Monday’s experience also showed that it’s possible to live without it for a while. Let that be something for Congress to consider when deciding what to do about Big Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.