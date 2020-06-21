A fresh face is voted into office with great hope of dragging St. Joseph into the modern era.

But “new ideas” and “St. Joseph” don’t often appear together in the same sentence. Eventually, frustration sets in and even the hardest skull can handle only so many encounters with a brick wall.

Eventually, it’s time to pack up the family and head to Kansas City, the land of progressive ideas and higher real estate prices. Does this sound like Seth Wright, who confirmed speculation this week that he’s stepping down from the St. Joseph Board of Education?

Nope, we’re talking about David Jones, the mayor of St. Joseph from 2002 to 2006. Jones, like Wright, was once a fresh face with big plans for moving St. Joseph forward. There were dreams of buying the electric utility and cleaning up the town.

The voting public had other ideas. Jones eventually moved to Parkville, where he was even elected to the city board for a time.

Wright, too, made quite a splash in his bid to shake things up. He led the board at a time when its reputation was still at rock bottom following the scandals of the Czerwonka-Colgan era.

As school board president, Wright could rightfully share credit for an improved public image and the district’s success in turning a budgetary deficit into a surplus. But he will be best known for an attempt to improve school facilities, an initiative that seems almost quixotic now after he ran into a brick wall of opposition to taxes and emotional attachment to existing public high schools.

Wright might be guilty of hubris following approval of a 61-cent levy extension. It must have seemed like anything was possible, but proposals to consolidate to one or two high schools never caught on. The goose was cooked once education officials started explaining flaws in the two newest school buildings.

However, Wright can’t be accused of failing to diagnose the problem. The issue of declining enrollment and aging buildings will only get worse long after he rides off to Johnson County. Just ask the president of Missouri Western State University, an institution that anticipates only 21 days of cash on hand later this summer, if it’s better to deal with issues proactively or wait until there’s a crisis.

One thing Wright and Jones must have learned is that there’s always a sizable group in this city that will say no, but it isn’t always a majority. On school facilities, it would have been interesting to see how a single plan could have fared against the no crowd, instead of multiple proposals that seemed to confuse and divide those who may have been open to change in some form.

The brick wall remains. We’re looking for a few good skulls.