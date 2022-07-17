Driving is a privilege — not a right. States require certain minimum standards before issuing a license and then expect drivers to abide by these standards. If they don’t, a variety of fines or even jail terms can result.
However, these government-imposed punishments are not near as tragic as the other consequences that can occur from reckless driving. Permanent injuries and even loss of life are the most troubling consequences of driving distracted or intoxicated. Each state keeps a list of statistics that echo the sad consequences of abusing the privilege of driving granted by the state.
For the first half of 2022, Missouri deaths on the roadways are down. Specifically, Missouri traffic fatalities are down 7% compared to the first half of 2021, which was a particularly deadly year on the road.
Missouri is launching a renewed emphasis upon safety: Buckle up. Phone down. Slow down. Drive sober. These areas of emphasis address the most prevalent causes of death on Missouri highways. The fact that post-COVID driving demonstrates a slowdown in deaths so far this year is positive. Hopefully, these simple reminders from the Missouri Department of Transportation will continue that trend.
There are areas even in these safety tips that are not directly addressed by current laws. For instance, there is no specific law against driving while on the phone. In fact, Missouri is one of only two states that do not have some kind of overall restriction written into law regarding cell phone usage while driving. The state does prohibit texting while driving for those aged 21 and younger. This distinction makes no sense. How is distracted driving any less dangerous for someone over the age of 21?
Also, in 2020, Missouri removed its universal helmet law, so that now only motorcyclists under 25 are required to wear one. While a lack of key safety laws in these areas has been touted as expressions of freedom, they are also key factors in highway injuries and deaths nationwide.
The bottom line, then, goes along with an old saying: Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Or in this case, just because you aren’t required to by law doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.
Wearing a helmet on a bike reduces deaths. Driving without being distracted by cell phones reduces deaths. These, along with other measures above, can keep the trend of highway deaths going in the right direction: down.
Missouri experienced some encouraging signs on highway safety in the first half of 2022, but there is still a long way to go on this journey.
