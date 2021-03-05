Who knew that the U.S. Senate had a parliamentarian? Is sounds like someone who should be asking questions of the prime minister, but the person in this position serves as the official advisor on U.S. Senate rules.

It sounds dreadfully boring. Except when 27 million Americans are in line to get a raise.

That’s according to figures from a Congressional Budget Office study on the impact of raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The CBO estimates that 17 million workers currently make less than $15 an hour and another 10 million are close enough that they’ll also get a boost.

Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough didn’t say that these low-wage workers shouldn’t get a raise. She said the minimum-wage increase doesn’t belong in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Sorry, but she’s right. The bill, which includes such things as $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals, $350 billion to state and local governments and $130 billion for school reopenings, is supposed to be an emergency-relief measure.

If it’s indeed an emergency, it seems strange to include a minimum-wage provision that doesn’t take full effect until 2025. Let’s hope the COVID-19 crisis has passed by then.

The push for a $15-an-hour minimum wage grew out of demonstrations involving fast-food workers in big cities like New York and Seattle. This one-size-fits-all solution seems to ignore the reality that in some states, like Mississippi and West Virginia, the median wage is barely $15 an hour.

The CBO report also notes that not all low-wage workers are in low-wage families. About 40% are teenagers or adults taking a job to supplement household income in families with incomes three times the poverty level. The $15 wage would boost the income of adult workers who need it most — those without a high school diploma — but it may come at the cost of creating a disincentive to getting additional education that would increase long-term earnings more significantly, according to the CBO.

All this doesn’t mean a minimum-wage increase isn’t merited. It’s been stuck at $7.25 at the federal level for more than a decade. But the rush to squeeze it into the COVID bill does not make sense.