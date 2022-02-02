Mobs might make good decisions on occasion. Maybe if you’re on a ship that hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic and the captain says everything’s fine, then the mob would be justified in rushing toward the lifeboats. Women and children first, please.
But by and large, mobs make poor choices. They are irrational and hysterical. They listen to the person who shouts loudest.
Neither side of the political spectrum has a sole claim to mob mentality. This was evident in the level of property damage and the demands to defund police during urban protests following the George Floyd murder, even though a reduced law enforcement presence actually makes inner-city neighborhoods less safe.
This week, anti-vax demonstrators did most of the shouting in Jefferson City. What they had to say didn’t make a lot of sense, but it was loud enough to derail Don Kauerauf’s confirmation as state health director because he isn’t anti-vax or anti-mask enough.
In Kauerauf’s own words, he is “against mandates. They don’t work.” But he also is a strong advocate for getting the jab, calling Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination rate “atrocious.” This was a bridge too far for some, even though it’s a view of vaccines and personal choice that aligns fairly well with one Donald Trump, who got the shot and got boosted but didn’t want to force it on people.
Would they protest him as well?
You can agree or disagree all you want with the views of those who opposed Gov. Mike Parson’s nomination of Kauerauf. You can’t argue with their right to express their views, either at the state Capitol or on social media. Perhaps Kauerauf was ham-handed in his previous statements about “re-educating” people about the value of vaccines, although it’s language that isn’t much different from what a lot of superintendents say during school bond campaigns.
But you can take issue with the minority of Senate Republicans who choose, during a pandemic, to side with protesters carrying signs that decry “medical tyranny” rather than the former deputy director of the Illinois Public Health Department. In doing so, they transfer a portion of policymaking power to the mob and make it harder for the state’s chief executive to get the expert advice needed to make decisions at this critical time.
It’s still Parson’s call, but shouldn’t he have someone with decades of public health experience in the room when it makes it? Parson, who now has to get a new nominee through the Senate, called the opposition to Kauerauf “nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve.”
We agree. Missouri deserves better.
