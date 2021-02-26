Ed Wexler draws cartoons that depict former President Donald Trump replacing his brain with the letter “Q,” spelling out the word “loser” with his body and throwing a toddler tantrum after the 2020 election.

His cartoons are clever and pointed, the kind of thing that’s an asset for those in his profession but something of a liability in today’s world of easily hurt feelings. There’s no doubt his cartoons have drawn criticism from those on the political right, but he produced one a couple weeks ago that created a bigger firestorm from other side of the aisle.

The cartoon, which this newspaper published, showed an elephant and a donkey at a bar. When the elephant says “Trump can run for president again,” the donkey replies, “We’ll have to rig it again.”

We think the donkey had a glint in its eye and was, in effect, winking at the reader because it was playing on the elephant’s sense of paranoia. Adding to the belief that this was meant as satire was the fact that the cartoon came across labeled as “satire.” The artist’s body of work didn’t exactly make him the My Pillow Guy.

Others equated the cartoon with misinformation, including some who called this newspaper’s office to complain. Most of the phone conversations were spirited but respectful and constructive, although a few of the emails were the kind of sanctimonious preaching you expect from some quarters.

Wexler told us it was his intention that the donkey was messing with the elephant, but he regrets that the cartoon, in his words, “misfired.” He could have made his point more clearly, but it still would have sparked outrage because any reference to a stolen election, without the obligatory “baseless” qualifier, is apparently verboten under the new regime.

Biden won the election. We believe that and have printed that. But we don’t believe that different perceptions on election integrity are off limits for a humorous cartoon, nor does the winking donkey make Wexler or this newspaper a trafficker in the Big Lie any more than Mel Brooks showing an ice skating Hitler makes him a supporter of the Holocaust.

People had stronger stomachs when Brooks created cinematic satire. Wexler’s cartoon was supposed to poke fun at Republicans and their sense of grievance, but the joke’s on Democrats, too, because they seem to share many of the same traits.