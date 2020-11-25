A mere 102 Thanksgivings ago, Americans sat down for dinner in a bewildering time of pandemic.

A strain of influenza called the Spanish flu had killed nearly 300,000 people in the country. The public grew hopeful in the summer when caseloads declined, but then the virus roared back in the fall.

Cities — not states or the federal government, it’s worth noting — ordered face mask requirements and curfews. Some recoiled at this exercise of authority, including an Anti-Mask League of San Francisco. Owners of theaters, movie houses, dance halls and ice cream parlors complained about the economic costs of these public safety measures.

In St. Joseph, schools closed on Oct. 7 and then reopened on Nov. 11, the same day as the armistice in Europe. “The danger has passed,” the St. Joseph Gazette intoned. If it was referring to peace in Europe, the newspaper would have been correct for 21 years. With the health situation at home, that assessment held for less than a month.

On Nov. 30, the Gazette reported 110 new flu cases, and schools were closed until the end of the year.

Thanksgiving came on Nov. 28 of that year. It’s assumed that people, including those in St. Joseph, still sat down for turkey and pie with family. It must have been different as many were eager to do their part to limit the dreadful impact of the flu. “See that Thanksgiving celebrations are restricted as much as possible as to prevent another flare-up,” a newspaper in Nebraska reported just before the holiday.

Surely, there was still reason to give thanks. A terrible war had ended and troops were returning to the United States. Women’s suffrage was gaining momentum. In St. Joseph, the first Cherry Mash candy was unveiled.

More than anything, Thanksgiving during the 1918 pandemic provided an opportunity to express appreciation for life’s small gifts, to see loved ones and know that they’re still OK.

The echoes of these times are still evident in a walk through an older cemetery, where gravestones mark the year 1918, including some for those whose lives were cut short far too soon. That pandemic, like the one today, took a tragic toll and was not to be taken lightly.

It also passed. The 1920s brought Babe Ruth, jazz, talkies and a surging stock market. Then came the 1930s and all that followed.

Those who sat down for a turkey dinner in 1918 aren’t here to tell us their stories, but they must have been resilient amid all the troubles of those times. We know that things got better, then worse, then better again.

If we use our imaginations, we can almost hear their wisdom through the years. It provides some cause for thanks on this day.