This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper.


11th and Isadore fire

A burned-out shell is all the remains after a fire Monday at this house at 11th and Isadore streets.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Maybe a portion of the city’s proposed half-cent police tax should go to tear down vacant buildings in St. Joseph.

We’re just kidding, of course. One of the flaws with the previous public safety tax, which voters approved in 2013, was that the benefits were spread too thin among different municipal departments. If the police are in a state of crisis in terms of staffing and retention, then city officials should attempt to craft a revenue issue that addresses that issue more narrowly.

