Maybe a portion of the city’s proposed half-cent police tax should go to tear down vacant buildings in St. Joseph.
We’re just kidding, of course. One of the flaws with the previous public safety tax, which voters approved in 2013, was that the benefits were spread too thin among different municipal departments. If the police are in a state of crisis in terms of staffing and retention, then city officials should attempt to craft a revenue issue that addresses that issue more narrowly.
But here’s a little food for thought. Over the years, how much of this city’s public safety resources — both money and personnel — have been devoted to fighting crime or fires that occur in vacant, derelict buildings?
At about noon Monday, St. Joseph residents witnessed a column of smoke rising from the city’s western skyline. A fire had started in an older building just north of Downtown. The building was — surprise, surprise — vacant.
Oct. 10 seemed a little early for the start of what’s become the season for vacant structure fires in St. Joseph’s historic core. But rest assured, in the coming weeks the temperature will drop and people will move inside these empty, boarded-up buildings for various reasons: for warmth, for shelter or possibly for some sort of illegal activity.
Police will respond to reports of trespassing and the fire department will be called when the buildings go up in flames.
It happens every year, almost like clockwork.
This is not an endorsement or a critique of the half-cent tax on the Nov. 8 ballot. The issues are not directly connected. It is simply an acknowledgment that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
In St. Joseph, voters may very well approve more money for the police department. That, in turn, will free up some money for the fire department from the existing public safety tax.
In the ensuing years, the police and especially the fire department will spend large amounts of time and money dealing with situations similar to what happened on Monday, when a vacant building erupted in flames. The sheer number of vacant homes and buildings, plus a high poverty rate and a large homeless population, will provide the kindling for this scenario to repeat again and again.
At some point, it becomes necessary to not just fund public safety but to address the core issues that keep officers responding to many of the same kinds of incidents. (Drugs and mental health are also significant issues).
It seems kind of insane to throw money at a problem without asking why it keeps happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.