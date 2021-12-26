It’s been said that “there are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.”
It’s a great quote, originally attributed to both British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli and Mark Twain. It’s still repeated today because for many of us, statistics can confuse as much as clarify.
In reality, statistics don’t lie, but they tend to put the non-mathematically inclined to sleep. That includes most of us in journalism.
Koren Zailckas, a best-selling author, might have said it best when she remarked, “I think statistics go in one ear and out the other. All of us respond to stories more than numbers.”
This is true with the volumes of crime statistics that are available for public consumption. In California, it doesn’t matter what the numbers say about year-over-year reports of shoplifting, thefts and robberies. The images of brazen smash-and-grab robberies are going to cause a sense that society is unraveling.
In St. Joseph, one of the significant measures of crime involves aggravated assaults. This is not a punch in the nose but an attack that can cause serious bodily injury. St. Joseph police reported 280 aggravated assaults in 2018, followed by 211 in 2019 and 239 in 2020.
So the numbers have bounced around, but last spring police reported 103 aggravated assaults in the first three months of the year, an alarming spike. The year-end reports will show whether that trend held up or was the kind of anomaly that a skeptic like Twain and Disraeli would deride.
These final numbers will become a matter of debate. Some will look at them and say, “Look, St. Joseph is falling apart” and others will urge the public to put these statistics into some kind of broader context or perspective.
One thing that’s irrefutable, however, is the impact that any kind of crime, but in particular a serious assault, can have on the victim and the general psyche. On Dec. 12, a stranger attacked a well-known runner and substitute teacher who was out for an early morning jog. Michael Robins was left with bruises and a shattered hip that required emergency surgery. Robins, a familiar figure jogging on St. Joseph’s streets, is looking at lengthy rehabilitation but resolves to run again.
This unprovoked attack gets listed in police records as an aggravated assault, one of many. Maybe at some point, it becomes just another statistic to be digested and parsed, but the reality around it was enough to change the life of one man and to give pause to anyone who wishes to go for a run or a walk on St. Joseph streets and parkways.
All of us can’t help but feel the unease that is hard to quantify with a particular number.
