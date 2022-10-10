This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


The St. Joseph School District ran into trouble recently in finding someone to teach HVAC at Hillyard Technical Center.

It’s not like no one was qualified in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry. The lack of interest was attributed to the strong demand for HVAC work right now. Because the pay and job prospects are so good, it was hard to find someone who would be willing to walk away and take a teaching salary.

