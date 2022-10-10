The St. Joseph School District ran into trouble recently in finding someone to teach HVAC at Hillyard Technical Center.
It’s not like no one was qualified in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry. The lack of interest was attributed to the strong demand for HVAC work right now. Because the pay and job prospects are so good, it was hard to find someone who would be willing to walk away and take a teaching salary.
The district’s experience illustrates the economic conditions right now in both the skilled trades and manufacturing, with many employers struggling to fill open positions. That’s one reason for Manufacturing Day, a partnership between the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and several local companies.
Last week, more than 500 students toured St. Joseph businesses to learn about manufacturing processes that are considerably more advanced and high-tech than what their parents or grandparents might have experienced on a production line of old.
Often, Manufacturing Day is described as a good way for companies to connect with a future workforce. That’s part of it. Without an available workforce, large manufacturers and small machining shops would be unable to continue growing and investing in St. Joseph.
But let’s not forget this other side of the coin. The other reason why it’s a great idea to have events like Manufacturing Day is that it’s in the best interest of students, especially those who may not be as interested in a four-year college.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in a May 2021 survey of wages in St. Joseph, reported an average annual salary of $49,000 for welders, $50,000 for machinists and $58,000 for industrial machinery mechanics.
Careers in manufacturing and skilled trades have become a good choice for many students. High school graduates, often with some kind of postsecondary training at a community college or a vo-tech center, can start a good-paying career with strong job prospects. Moreover, a skilled manufacturing job is more transferable than the more low-skill production line work of the past, allowing the worker to move to a comparable job if a manufacturer downsizes or has layoffs. That wasn’t always the case with the plant closings of two or three decades ago.
In the past, society maybe didn’t fully appreciate or celebrate the student who wanted to go into manufacturing or skilled trades. It was viewed as a letdown.
That shouldn’t be the case anymore. With some post-secondary education or job training, manufacturing is an astute career decision on the part of many students.
