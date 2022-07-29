FILE — Auto rickshaw drivers line up to buy gas near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 13. Some 1.6 billion people in 94 countries face at least one dimension of the crisis in food, energy and financial systems, according to the United Nations.
On July 19, Great Britain broke a national record with a temperature of 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit (they go with 40.3 degrees Celsius) as it got so hot that train tracks warped and airport runways melted.
It would seem to be something you would want to avoid, if possible.
That was a big international story. A story that slipped under the radar was the 2019 presidential election in Sri Lanka, when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed to transition the country’s farmers to organic agriculture. He made good on that promise with a national ban on synthetic fertilizers.
The result was an economic disaster: A 20% drop in rice production and a sharp decrease in the export of tea, which is a major source of national income. The result was rising food prices and half a million people sinking into poverty.
It would seem that, too, is something to avoid.
The problem with the climate change debate is there’s no middle ground. You either deny its existence, which seems short-sighted as it leads to misery in a country that’s supposed to have a maritime climate. Or you plunge straight ahead in a sort of environmental shock therapy like the Green New Deal or what Rajapaksa proposed and got for his country. This leads to the kind of misery felt in Sri Lanka.
In this polarizing debate, you’re Joe Manchin, the destroyer of the world (never mind that the West Virginia senator doesn’t have much say in the large amounts of coal burned in places like India). Or you’re Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a tree-hugging Marxist (never mind that Marxists, in places where they wielded real power, did about as good a job as anyone of destroying the environment).
When it’s hot in the summer, the environmentalists say, “Look, global warming.”
When it’s cold in the winter, the naysayers say, “Where’s the global warming?”
The circular argument is as tiresome as it is unproductive.
What’s needed is to turn the debate into less of a left-right argument and more of a problem to be solved, much like the world did with the Montreal Protocol of 1987. This international agreement on ozone depletion was reached at a time when the United States had a Republican president and a Democrat-controlled Congress.
Today, more than ever, we need statesmen and women who can find common ground to protect the environment without sending the economy or food production into freefall.
Who does shock therapy hurt the most? Poor people living on the margins.
Just ask the people of Sri Lanka who were once advancing to the middle class but are now living a nightmare that only Thomas Malthus, the economist who predicted that population growth would eclipse food production, could have envisioned.
Of course, doing nothing hurts those very same people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.