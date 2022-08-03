Recently, Pope Francis visited Canada on what was deemed an “apology tour.” On this tour, the pontiff publicly expressed remorse for the way Indigenous peoples were treated in the area around Quebec City.
The particularly egregious actions that involved forced assimilation of Native peoples have been a long-standing source of resentment among Indigenous groups toward not only Catholics but others as well.
Both religious and nonreligious groups have a history of public apologies, acknowledging past ills of a widespread nature. More than 30 years ago, Germany issued apologies for the atrocities of the Holocaust. Around the same time, the U.S. apologized officially for the use of internment camps for Japanese people during World War II. In fact, the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 added reparations to Japanese Americans as part of the official apology.
The two largest Protestant denominations in the U.S., Southern Baptists and United Methodists, have also issued public statements of apology in the past 20 years for issues related to slavery, the treatment of Indigenous peoples and the treatment of abuse victims.
Of course, public apologies of this nature do not make past hurts go away. No apology ever does. And, there are those who have argued that these apologies are more symbolism than substance.
However, when a major entity, including a denomination or a government, is associated with a mass atrocity like genocide or slavery, hearing words of apology and recognition of accountability from those entities — even years later — can promote healing and future trust.
Again, these apologies don’t cure all the past ills. Nor do they imply that every current member is directly liable for past atrocities. However, it does acknowledge that the harm that large groups can cause when accountability is absent. Furthermore, it can promote the building of future bridges of trust that can lead to further dialogue and growth for all involved.
These apologies can also help nations, denominations and other groups avoid harmful actions in the future. The hope is that those whose leaders participate in these apologies are listening and are making adjustments where necessary to prevent future harm.
Public apologies can promote future dialogue while acknowledging the mistakes of the past. They can also be used to build (and rebuild) blueprints for a better future.
