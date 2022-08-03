This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country (copy)

Pope Francis adjusts a traditional headdress he was given after his apology to Indigenous people for the church’s role in residential school abuses during a ceremony in Alberta on July 25.

 File photo | Associated Press

Recently, Pope Francis visited Canada on what was deemed an “apology tour.” On this tour, the pontiff publicly expressed remorse for the way Indigenous peoples were treated in the area around Quebec City.

The particularly egregious actions that involved forced assimilation of Native peoples have been a long-standing source of resentment among Indigenous groups toward not only Catholics but others as well.

