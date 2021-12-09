Anyone who was Downtown noticed that the night sky was filled with smoke and flames last Saturday night.
As news events go, the fire at Seventh and Locust streets was significant in terms of property damage. It was heartbreaking when you consider the people who were displaced, whether they were homeless or they were supposed to be there. It wasn’t necessarily a building of historic significance, but it was more than a century old and represented a fine example of what one city official calls “workman-like historic architecture.”
It’s probably gone. That, in and of itself, is worth some ink. But what’s truly significant and maddening is how the story of the Elias Watson Flats isn’t unique at all. A building from St. Joseph’s storied past falls into disrepair, it becomes a cheap apartment and then a magnet for the homeless. Then there’s a fire and everyone bemoans the loss of another piece of St. Joseph history.
No one seemed too concerned about this building just a few months ago when the city began working with the owner to close the property. On Nov. 1, the management gave a 30-day notice to vacate. At the time of the fire, five legal residents remained along with lots of homeless people, according to the property manager.
The rest, like the building, is history.
It’s too early to know what caused this fire because the building is deemed too unsafe to enter. By the same token, a definitive cause was never found for the fire that destroyed the Downtown Pioneer Building in 2016.
We don’t know if squatters or homeless people started either of these particular fires, but we can say that vacant buildings plus a growing homeless population equals a big problem that the city needs to get under control. Otherwise, St. Joseph is doomed to experience a passive version of urban renewal, with old and abandoned structures destroyed by fire on a random basis.
This complex problem has no easy solution. It should involve services for the homeless but also more aggressive action to get property owners to tear down or clean up abandoned structures, not just board them up. It’s also time to consider an approach that toughens trespassing laws so that police can take action against those who break into abandoned property.
One measure in next year’s legislative session would make it easier to remove squatters from abandoned property. House Bill 1712 expands the definition of first-degree trespassing to anyone who intentionally enters and refuses to leave vacant property after being asked to do so by the property owner or a law enforcement officer.
It’s a small step, but one that’s needed before we have to write this same editorial after the Downtown hotel or the Stockyards Exchange Building goes up in flames.
